Ben Affleck could not forget the time his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, suffered from public scrutiny.

Before the release of Affleck's movie, "The Way Back," he appeared in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast where he recalled his relationship with Lopez.

The 48-year-old actor dug the past and talked about his relationship and engagement with J. Lo.

According to Affleck, the 51-year-old actress suffered from negativities during their relationship.

"People were so f---- mean about her - sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," Affleck said of the treatment to his ex-girlfriend.

The "Batman" star also noted that the public's opinion suddenly shifted after Lopez reached a high level of popularity.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002. However, they had to postpone their 2003 wedding and eventually called it quits in January 2004.

Throughout those years, Affleck witnessed how the press released damaging reports about Lopez.

Per the actor, a then-rising tabloid published an article about him dating the actress. Since then, the business of the said publication started to grow even more while the public continuously hit J. Lo.

"As if, if you leave your house, you're only doing so in the hope that you could be so lucky that you could end up as the sixth item in The Daily Mail. It's absurd!" he exclaimed.

Lopez is one of Ben Affleck's girlfriends in the past. Still, the actress received most of the spotlight that she also decided to talk about the hardships she faced because of dating him.

What Jennifer Lopez Thought About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Out of all Jennifer Lopez's boyfriends, the actress saw her time with Affleck as the worst one.

In 2018, the "Hustlers" star told InStyle that the scrutiny of her relationship with the actor was worse than what she experienced after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

"Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth," she went on.

Both Lopez and Affleck found their partners now.

While the actress is yet to marry her baseball legend beau, Affleck also found home in Ana de Armas' arms.

