WWE Wrestlemania 37: New Date and Venue Announced Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

WWE announced that WrestlemMania 37 now has a new date and a venue, so that it will be more accessible to fans.

WWE Wrestlemania 37: New Date and Venue

On Saturday, the company announced that instead of the original date on March 27, WrestleManila 37 will now be moved to April 10 to 11, as reported by the NY Post. The date change was already rumored around a month ago, and confirmed now.

Instead of at the SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles, it will now be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This is good news for many fans because it is going to be more accessible, and more of them could go.

WWE Wrestlemania 38, 39: Dates and Venues

At the same time, the home of the Rams and Chargers will now become the host to WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. On the other hand, WrestleMania 38 will happen on April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WWE announced too that in cooperation with local partner and government officials, it will soon state where and when tickets will be available. In the coming weeks, fans will also know of the safety protocols to be imposed for WrestleMania 37.

"Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium," Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced in an official statement.

"Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area, and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year," DeSantis added.

WWE Wrestlemania 37: Florida a Better Choice than LA

Florida will be a more accessible choice compared to Los Angeles for obvious reasons.

Florida is one of the states that has allowed fans to attend sporting event during the pandemic. In October, DeSantis reportedly gave the states' sports teams the clearance to fill their stadiums up to a certain capacity.

On the other hand, California was very strict about fans attending games during the pandemic. They were not allowed in SoFi Stadium for the NFL season. In addition, the San Francisco 49ers were compelled to play their home games away from Levi's Stadium already quite late in the season when the local health officials temporarily stopped any sports to be held there which was likely to involve close proximity and physical contact of people that are not part of one's own household.

"The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year's event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said.

