Armie Hammer New Scandal: Actor Speaks Out on 'Miss Cayman' Post

Armie Hammer is finally sending out his apologies in one of his many controversies from the past week.

The 34-year-old "Call Me By Your Name" actor has stated the Cayman Compass on Sunday after posting a clip to his private Instagram page of a woman wearing lingerie, to which he also referred to as "Miss Cayman."

Armie Hammer Apology

In his statement, he said, "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman."

As per the publication, the woman's face was not visible in the clip.

Armie Hammer added, "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was Miss Cayman."

Armie Hammer's Miss Cayman Scandal

The "Rebecca" actor bragged about a lingerie-clad lady waiting for him in his bed in a leaked video taken from his private Instagram page.

Since his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is in the Cayman Islands with their two kids, Armie Hammer seemed to have found an advantage of going there because of the lady.

He wrote in an Instagram post, "'Well... my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman... which sucks."

Armie added, "Except there are a few silver linings. Like f-----g Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."

Miss Cayman Organization Speaks Out

The Miss Cayman Islands organization released a statement making it clear that the woman found in Armie Hammer's post isn't the winner of their competition.

Disturbing Behavior

Armie Hammer smugly posted about taking substances that are difficult to detect in drug tests as well.

Taking home his drug test, Armie wrote on his Instagram, "All negative, b-----. My body is a finely tuned, toxicant processing unit."

This comes after Armie Hammer had freaked out several women with his alleged cannibal fetish and abusive behavior.

One of his ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich, told Page Six that the "The Social Network" star's idea of pillow talk included fantasies of devouring her body.

Instagram account House of Effie also published screenshots of Armie speaking about "cutting off one of your toes and keep it with me" and "I always had a piece of you in my possession."

Armie has already denied the outrageous claims, calling it "b------t" but even his former wife believes that these women's claims are all true.

