Armie Hammer Scandal: Ex GF Makes Shocking Claim That Would Make The Actor Look Guilty

More and more claims about the "darkness" of Armie Hammer has surfaced after his DMs were leaked last weekend.

One of the "Call Me By Your Name" star's ex-girlfriend claims that their romance was like dating a man who wanted to be like Hannibal Lecter.

According to Courtney Vucekovich, the 33-year-old actor's idea of "pillow talk" was fantasizing about his girlfriend's body parts that he wanted to grill and eat.

She told Page Six, "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it."

"'F--- that was weird.' But you never think about it again," talking about Armie Hammer's alleged odd behavior.

The app founder further revealed, "He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.'"

Courtney also said that if she had a cut on her hand, Armie would "suck or lick it."

"That's about weird as we got."

In October 2020, it was reported that Armie had a brief fling with Courtney after splitting from his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020.

Courtney Vucekovich founded the "on-demand glam" app, Flashed, and it was said that they were living together in the summer of 2020 after Armie Hammer appeared in some of the tech guru's Instagram photos.

But their romance didn't last long because a few weeks later, the "Rebecca" star is immediately back on the market.

However, Courtney not only spoke about her weird experience with the Hollywood hunk, but she also claimed that Armie was "emotionally abusive."

She told the outlet, "He enters your life in such a big way. He's such a captivating person. He has such a presence, and he's aware of that, and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing,' but especially young women."

The 30-year-old added, "That's kind of the scary part - how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he's never felt this way about anybody."

Armie Hammer Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer has been the center of controversy the past few days after leaked direct messages emerged in which he allegedly claimed he was a cannibal and had disturbing fantasies about women.

An anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie shared a screenshot of her alleged conversation with the actor where he asked if he could cut one of her body parts and keep it in his pocket so he could have a "piece" of her.

In another screenshot, the alleged Armie Hammer DM claimed that he was "100% cannibal."

Since the controversy, Armie Hammer called the claim "b------t" and has stepped down from his role in a movie alongside Jennifer Lopez.

