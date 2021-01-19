Ana de Armas had a major transformation amid her breakup with Ben Affleck.

The "Knives Out" actress, who is currently in her hometown in Cuba, appeared on the YouTube series of her friend, Claudia Muma. The series, titled "Ser mamá es De Madre," featured Ana on its January 17 episode.

The brunette beauty totally rocked the short blunt cut with heavy bangs, highlighting her big beautiful eyes.

However, fans believe that it is the start of her "moving on" stage after reports surfaced sparked that she and the "Argo" star have broken up.

"Ana de Armas' moving on' as she has major transformation amid Ben Affleck split: Actress Ana de Armas has shown that she is moving on from her relationship with Ben Affleck by debuting a completely new look after she has her hair chopped," one fan posted.

A second user pointed out how the short hair suits the actress, even hinting about copying her new look: "Ana de Armas... with short black hair and bangs... really making me wanna chop my hair the same way."

Unfortunately, one seemed to prefer the "Blade Runner" star's long sleek hair.

"I missed you ana de armas with long hair and parted in the middle," a fan tweeted.

On the other hand, an individual was convinced that the couple has truly ended their relationship despite keeping things discreet: "Ana de Armas cut her hair. I think her and Ben broke up.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment and posted, "Convinced that Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas have broken up because she went to stay with family in Cuba and got bangs."

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck Split

Just recently, People broke the news that Ana de Armas and the Hollywood actor called it quits after almost a year of dating.

A source confirmed that it was the Cuban-Spanish actress who ended their relationship.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based, and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source shared.

Moreover, the insider told the outlet that it was a "mutual" decision and they parted in "completely amicable" set-up.

It just so happens that the duo has a different point of view in life, but there is still "deep love and respect" for each other.

The unnamed source also shared that the "Gone Girl" actor "continues to want to work on himself" with his three upcoming films.

Prior to her relationship with the A-lister, Ana de Armas' boyfriend was the Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello.

