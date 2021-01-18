Miley Cyrus returns to Malibu for a video shoot, which many believe (and fans hope) is for her music video.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old pop star was spotted donning a vintage style. The pop star appeared on the set wearing a glen plaid wide-legged trousers and a purple top with puffy long sleeves.

In one scene, the former Disney star was accompanied by a large white poodle while she was walking along Malibu's shores.

During the shoot, all production crews were seen wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

Miley Cyrus' Songs and Malibu

Aside from the location of her forthcoming video, the place is special for the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker. After all, she has a song titled "Malibu."

Released in 2017, she revealed that it was written for his then-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In a previous interview with Billboard magazine, the "Slide Away" songstress shared that the lyrics were her thoughts about her relationship with the Australian actor.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she mentioned, adding: "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

Furthermore, Cyrus also shared a funny story regarding the process of writing the song. At the time, she was at the backseat of an Uber, on her way to "The Voice" shoot.

"I was trying not to sing out loud because someone else was in the car," she recalled.

Miley Cyrus Album: Plastic Hearts

Although it is uncertain if it is for as music video and what is it for, others believed that she is shooting for her latest album, "Plastic Hearts."

Released last November 2020, her seventh studio album made it to Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, reaching the top spot last December.

"Plastic Hearts bows with 60,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of that sum, 20,000 units are from album sales," the outlet cited.

In addition, the "So Undercover" actress is the fourth female solo artist to lead Top Rock Albums in 2020, next to former Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams with "Petals for Armor," Fiona Apple's "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," and lastly, Alanis Morissette with "Such Pretty Forks in the Road."

Aside from this, seven Miley Cyrus songs reached the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, including "Plastic Hearts" at No. 8, "WTF Do I Know" at 13, and "Gimme What I Want" at 16.

