Bye Ben Affleck! Ana De Armas Takes Drastic Step After Split To Stay Far Away from Ex

News of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's plagued news sites on Monday.

In the past couple of months, the PDA-packed couple has been spotted in the streets of Los Angeles engulfed in each other's arms.

Many believed that they're the real deal after seeming so serious after meeting on the set of "Deep Water." They even moved in just last month at the "Batman" star's $20 million Pacific Palisades home.

But ten months later, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are officially over.

According to the New York Post, the "Knives Out" star is moving out of the home she shares with her boyfriend and that she's trying to find a place somewhere "across town" far away from her ex-boyfriend as it's going to be on the "opposite side of town."

A source from Los Angeles revealed to the outlet, "She's been looking at houses in the $25,000 to $35,000 range in West Hollywood herself."

Perhaps the 32-year-old now regrets putting her Venice, California home on the market when she decided to cohabitate with Jennifer Garner's former husband.

Ana de Armas is said to be determined to have a change in scenery, away from Los Angeles' west side amid her breakup from Ben Affleck, who starred in movies such as "Justice League," "Pearl Harbor" and "Armageddon."

Meanwhile, her relationship status and address aren't just the things going to change.

In a YouTube video appearance for her friend on January 17, Ana de Armas was seen sporting a shorter haircut with a full, feathery fringe that framed her face. It also seemed like she dyed her hair darker.

The entire video showed the "No Time to Die" actress in a hotel room wearing a plain white tee with gold jewelry.

News of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' split came at the start of 2021, but a new report from People magazine confirmed the rumors after users on social media have been speculating for weeks.

One Twitter user said, "Convinced that Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas have broken up because she went to stay with family in Cuba and got bangs."

Additionally, their breakup was said to have happened over the phone because Ana stayed in Cuba for the past few weeks.

A source told People, "They have had numerous discussions about their future, and they decided together to break up."

They further claimed that the actress broke up with her A-lister boyfriend because she didn't want to be tied to Los Angeles, where Ben needs to be because of the kids he shares with Jennifer Garner.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Spotted Working Days After Being Released from Hospital for Brain Aneurysm

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles