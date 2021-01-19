Tiffany Trump is moving on to the next chapter of her life with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

The blonde beauty is Donald Trump's youngest daughter and only child to his second wife, Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump Engaged To Michael Boulos

The 27-year-old Trump announced the surprising news on her social media, posting a photo of herself and her partner along the corridors of the White House.

She mentioned that she feels "blessed and excited" with her engagement and is looking forward to another milestone in her life.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" Tiffany Trump's Instagram caption read, to which Michael replied, "Love you honey."

The pair's engagement comes a day before the 45th US president ends his term and just days prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

As for her now fiancé, the business executive also shared the same photo and made the announcement on Instagram,

"Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together," Boulos wrote.

Following the couple's big reveal, friends, family and social media followers sent their well-wishes to Tiffany and Michael's upcoming wedding.

Her half-sister and the president's second child, Ivanka Trump, simply wrote, "So happy for you and Michael! Love you Tiff!"

Meanwhile, UFC champion and vocal Trump supporter Colby Covington wished the duo "love and happiness" for their future life together: "Congrats! Here's to wishing you two a lifetime of love and happiness."

In addition, influencer and Myrka Dellanos' daughter, Alexa, commented, "Congrats. I'm so happy for you guys!"

Tiffany Trump, who recently graduated from law at Georgetown University, sparked dating rumors after she and Boulos were photographed in London's upscale Knightsbridge neighborhood back in January 2018, as cited by Town and Country.

Months later, the duo debuted in the Taoray Wang fashion show in Manhattan. They were joined by Trump's New York publicist pal, Susan Shin, and his childhood friend Kamal Karameh.

In November of the same year, Boulos earned the stamp of approval from the president and her family after Tiffany introduced him during Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Who Is Tiffany Trump's Boyfriend?

The 23-year-old was described by Vanity Fair as a "billionaire heir." His family owns "a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction."

Born in Houston, Texas, Michael Boulos is of Lebanese and French descent, though they had to move to Nigeria to operate the family's business.

