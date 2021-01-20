Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Still On Speaking Terms After Reported Breakup

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up on Monday.

But despite their split, the pair are reportedly planning to stay in each other's lives.

An insider close to the former couple told People magazine, "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly."

Reports of their breakup surfaced early this week after the dad of three kids Ben Affleck and the Cuba-born actress amicably broke up after almost a year of dating.

The "Batman v. Superman" actor is reportedly hanging out with his kids since their romance ended.

One of the factors that contributed to their breakup was the location in which they broke things off over the phone.

As per reports, the "No Time to Die" star didn't want to live full-time in Los Angeles, where Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, currently live.

The source told the outlet, "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based, and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

The 33-year-old brunette beauty, meanwhile, enjoys traveling.

"Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles."

However, another source told Entertainment Tonight that their split was because of their age difference and their life and career goals that weren't aligned anymore.

Since Ben Affleck has a history of alcohol abuse and continues to work on himself, the "Knives Out" actress reportedly wanted to get all ready engaged and have children, but her boyfriend wasn't ready.

"While some friends thought they were on the same path towards that, Ben ultimately isn't ready for that right now."

No matter the real reason for their split, Ben Affleck reportedly hoped that Ana de Armas was the one for him.

Another tipster told People magazine, "Ben wanted their relationship to work."

"Ana has great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too."

But life goes on for Ben Affleck despite feeling upset about the entire break up.

He is said to be committed to focusing on the happy things in his life.

Perhaps he could keep himself busy as he works on the George Clooney-directed Amazon movie "The Tender Bar."

Ben will soon trade Los Angeles for Massachusetts because the "Ocean's Eleven" star reportedly "really wanted to work with Ben on this adaptation" because he's "perfect" for the role.

