Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas’ Breakup Temporary: Reconciliation Possible

It may not be the end of the line for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

On Monday, sources revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple, who dated for ten months, have "mutually broken up."

But friends of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reportedly thinking that they're not really done for good.

An insider revealed to Page Six that, "They could get back together."

Even though the couple has split, the insider close to the former couple believes that they are "in love" with each other.

"People who know them believe it's temporary."

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck Breakup

32-year-old Ana de Armas trended on Twitter on January 18, 2021, after reports surfaced that she and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, have broken up after nearly a year of dating.

It was revealed to ET that the "Knives Out" actress the one who decided to end things with the "Batman v. Superman" actor.

The reason for their split was said to be the Cuba-born actress not wanting to be tied down in Los Angeles, where Ben Affleck lives with his three children.

Though they have called it quits, the source added that they did it out of respect for where they are in their lives.

Cardboard in the Trash

A life-sized cardboard cutout of the "No Time to Die" actress, which was from Ben's home, was seen being thrown out into the trash can by the actor.

The cardboard cutout first made its appearance over the summer, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail where Ben Affleck's kids Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel played around.

Twitter users have had a field day after Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, was pictured throwing it out.

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021

One Twitter user said, "Me at the landfill digging through the trash to get the Ana de Armas cardboard cutout," along with a GIF of a person digging.

Another person theorized, "What if Ana de Armas never actually dated Ben Affleck, and he was just good with posing with a cardboard cutout."

Some took inspiration to the former couple's relationship, with one user saying, "Inspired by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. I will be buying my BF a life-size cardboard cutout of me."

The Aftermath

It has been reported that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up over the phone, as the actress is staying in Cuba for the past couple of weeks.

Since then, she was seen sporting a new hair-do, with a shorter bob and feathery fringe. Her hair also seemed like she dyed it darker.

But after moving to Ben Affleck's home in December, Ana de Armas is once again moving out and is said to be searching for a rental home at the other side of Los Angeles, away from her ex.

