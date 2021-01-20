Nick Jonas Wife Bullied: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up About 'Damaging' Racism Experienced in High School:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks so secure with her identity that she exudes confidence and poise, whenever and wherever. To think she was bullied by racist classmates.

In her candid new memoir, Unfinished, which will be released on Feb. 9, Priyanka Chopra Jonas details the racist bullying she experienced being a regular student at a American high school.

The bullying was so bad that it even forced Jonas out of the counry. Instead, she had to go bbacn to India to study. Brownie, go back to your country!" and "Go back on the elephant you came on" were just the few insult thrown at her. Usually, she was just walking down the hello. as she walked down the hall.

She shared that even though she rtried not to, the comments easily affected her. "Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you," says the Citadel star, 38 to People magazine.

"I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible,'" added Chopra Jonas, "My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was' she shared.

Even though she had to leave the US because of the bullying, leaving proved to be the right move as it brought her healing.

"I was so blessed that when I went back to India, I was surrounded by so much love and admiration for who I was," she revelaled. "Going back to India healed me after that experience in high school."

Now that the bullying has stopped, she finds herself wanting more people to learn about India and other South Asian cultures.

Priyanka is currently stuck in London due to the coronavirus lockdown. She was there to shoot for her film "Text For You: and is now trapped.

While the shoot wrapped up earlier this month, she and her husband Nick Jonas were not allowed to go home in the US and have been working from London itself.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have extended their support to the fight against racism. Specifically, Nick penned a powerful message in a support to the movement in the US against racism after the demise of George Floyd due to police brutality.

