Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the first few celebrities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 73-year-old former California governor took to social media to shared his first jab in a drive-thru facility.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!" Arnold wrote alongside a clip that showed him sitting in the passenger seat with his mask on while he received the vaccine in his right arm.

In a short clip, the Golden Globe winner appeared thrilled about getting the shot and even encouraged his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He even made reference to his famous "Terminator" line.

"All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," he said, adding the iconic catchphrase: "Come with me if you want to live."

Fans React To Arnold Schwarzenegger's COVID-19 Vaccine Post

However, fans have some mixed reactions towards the vaccine.

"Imagine getting to tell people you vaccinated the terminator," one wrote.

A second one lauded the "Predator" star and vowed to get the jab when it's available.

"Well done, Arnold......! We will follow. (It would have been nice to scream a little or faint, as former Mr. Olympia, Terminator, etc etc.... as a joke lol.... but ok."

However, there are some who criticized the actor and accused him of using his celebrity status to receive the vaccine.

"How did you get the vaccine? I thought only health workers and essential workers are getting it. Why are so many celebrities able to jump the line?" the fan tweeted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aside from the key workers such as health frontliners, the COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions as they are more at high risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Given Arnold Schwarzenegger's age, it is safe to say that he is eligible to receive the first dose.

Celebrities Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine

The Austrian-American actor is among the few Hollywood stars who opted to receive the vaccine.

British actor Sir Ian McKellen, who is known for his role in "The Lord of the Rings" and "X-Men" films, got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last December 17.

Aside from the two, the 79-year-old renowned entrepreneur and domestic lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart got vaccinated at Mount Sinai Downtown and is already "looking forward to the booster."

