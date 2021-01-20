Lady Gaga Goes Viral Over Star Wars-Like Attire Ahead of Joe Biden Inauguration [PHOTO]

Lady Gaga is gearing up for a monumental performance in President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Wearing a white cape, mask and braided hair, the award-winning pop star surprised her followers with a Star Wars-like pre-inauguration look as she arrived at Washington D.C.'s Capitol.

On her Instagram, the "Shallow" hitmaker called for a peaceful ceremony for all Americans.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol," she wrote followed by a U.S. flag emoji.

The 11-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, received overwhelming support from her army of fans, known as "Little Monsters."

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their love and encouragement for the "Poker face" songstress and her desire to support the next US President.

"lady gaga & the chromatica army is here to protect the capitol & joe biden," one fan tweeted.\

Lady Gaga Memes

Aside from the support she received, Lady Gaga also sparked a ton of memes relating to Princess Leia.

Meanwhile, TV personality and RuPaul's Drag Race 2018 winner, Aquaria, praised the 34-year old singer-songwriter for her bravery to "deliver change."

"SO grateful to be alive at a time where one of the greatest pop musicians in the world has been elected the next president of the United States. Lady Gaga will deliver change for ALL Americans & I have faith she'll serve as the best leader our nation could ever ask for," Aquaria wrote.

The American Jesuit priest and Vatican's Secretariat for Communications, James J. Martin SJ, chimed in and wrote, "A lovely prayer. Thanks @ladygaga."

On the other hand, Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Rob Quirk shared a photo of the "A Star is Born" actress talking to the National Guard before leaving the Capitol.

"#LadyGaga greets National Guard soldiers as she leaves the U.S. Capitol building after rehearsing for the inauguration of President-elect Biden in Washington, DC. #GarthBrooks and #JayLo also performing."

During the election, Lady Gaga voiced her support for Joe Biden to be the next US president. She used her social media to campaign for the former Vice President and his running mate Kamala Harris.

