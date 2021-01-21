"No Time to Die" is facing another bump on the road after MGM announced its postponement.

No Time To Die Release Date

Slated to debut on the big screen this April 2, the release of the latest "James Bond" movie has been pushed back to October 8, according to the franchise's official website and Twitter account.

"NO TIME TO DIE October 8 2021," the tweet stated followed by a photo of Daniel Craig dressed as agent 007.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

Unfortunately, the comment section was filled with reactions from fans who were dismayed over the postponement.

"No shade. Movie theaters aren't coming back anytime soon. Just release this already," one wrote.

A second user expressed the same sentiment and tweeted, "The difference between now and last year is that we have a vaccine now. It will be distributed throughout the year and cases will fall. It's unlikely there will be a third wave if everyone is immunized. Fall 2021 is a safe bet for cinema to return."

Unsurprisingly, the delay is due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in America and some parts of the world.

Following the latest announcement, it is the third time that the launch date of the highly anticipated British spy series has been suspended because of the health crisis.

To recall, the "No Time To Die" full movie was originally lined up to hit the theaters on April 8, 2020 alongside films such as "Fast and Furious 9" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune."

Unfortunately, the entertainment industry has been paralyzed by the global pandemic. With this, the executives of the upcoming film were forced to push back the release to November 2020.

"No Time To Die" Cast

Directed by "True Detective" head and award-winning filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, and under Eon Productions, the 25th installment is said to be Daniel Craig's final Bond role.

Aside from the British actor, the upcoming spy film also includes Lashana Lynch as a new '007 agent, Rami Malek as the latest James Bond villain, Safin and Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest.

Moreover, the film will also feature newcomers such as Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, who is set to play the role of CIA agent Paloma, together with Christoph Waltz and Ben Whishaw.

The upcoming "James Bond" film follows the story of the famed 007 agent and his plans to retire and live a tranquil life in Jamaica.

Unfortunately, he was caught up by an old friend from the CIA named Felix Leiter, who sought his help to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

