Amid the #FreeBritney movement, fans can now witness the true story behind the rise of Britney Spears and her struggles with fam through the documentary "Framing Britney."

Created by The New York Times and Left/Right Productions, the upcoming docuseries will revolve around the singer's fame, scandals, and legal battle with conservatorship.

Britney Spears Documentary

In a 30-second teaser, the video showed how the "Toxic" hitmaker started out as a Disney child star to becoming the legendary Pop Princess with her chart-topping album "Baby One More Time" in 1998.

She was introduced as a "focused" young girl who came "from strength" but was blinded by stardom.

Unfortunately, everything went downhill after her public breakdown in 2007.

"How we treated her was disgusting," one mentioned, in reference to her erratic head-shaving meltdown.

"Framing Britney" will also delve into her heartbreaking 12-year struggle with conservatory and how her father, Jamie Spears, was put under the intense scrutiny of the public.

"She accepted the conservatorship was going to happen, but she didn't want her father to be a conservator," one person in the trailer explained, while the other one added: "When there's that amount of money to be made, you have to question the motives of everyone."

The Struggles of Britney Spears

2007 was a hellish year for the blonde beauty, as she had to endure a painful divorce from her then-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

She also struggled with mental health issues and was in and out of rehab.

A year later, her family, led by the Spears patriarch, opted to enter the pop star under conservatorship.

Jamie was named as a co-conservator together with lawyer Andrew Wallet.

While under conservatorship, Britney managed to release four albums, including "Circus," "Femme Fatale," "Britney Jean" and "Glory."

Brit also completed her four-year Las Vegas residency and served as a judge on "The X Factor."

However, in 2019, Jamie was left as a sole conservator after Wallet resigned from the position.

This means he has the authority to fully control all the financial assets of "Oops...I Did It Again" songstress, including her personal decisions.

In mid-2020, the mother-of-two asked the court to remove her father as the conservator, as well as his control over her estate. Unfortunately, this was declined by the judge, and instead, her conservatorship got extended to September 2021.

