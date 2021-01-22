Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo Fight for Joshua Bassett Through Songs

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo are pulling a "Taylor Swift" after releasing songs that spoke deeply about a current love triangle situation with Joshua Bassett.

Fans theorized first that the song "Driver's License" Olivia released on January 8, 2021 is about her love song about Sabrina and Joshua.

I CANT BELIEVE OLIVIA RODRIGO AND SABRINA CARPENTER ARE FUCKING FIGHTING OVER JOSHUA BASSETT WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/g2CN4LN4ge — ley ley | like limit (@cedarapidschill) January 22, 2021

About 'Driver's License'

Olivia Rodrigo's song "Driver's License", endorsed by Taylor Swift and then topping the Billboard charts, is about pining over an ex who has moved on from her.

Though she didn't specify in the song who it's for, fans believe that it's about her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett and his rumored new girlfriend, "Tall Girl" star Sabrina Carpenter.

The song goes, "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

Sabrina Carpenter 'Skin'

Now, singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter may have also obviously addressed the drama surrounding the trio.

In one of the lines, the 21-year-old "Girl Meets World" star sings, "But you be tellin' your side, so I'll be tellin' mine."

Fans of the hit Disney+ series have been speculating that the Olivia's song, which she has consistently deflecting questions about, have gotten under Sabrina's skin, which resulted in her new song, "Skin."

In "Skin," Sabrina sings, "Maybe then we could pretend / there's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

In the chorus, Sabrina sings about a "he" which many fans assume that it was Joshua.

"While he's on mine / Yeah all on my, all on my, all on my skin / I wish you know that even you can't get under my skin / if I don't let you in."

The Drama

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Rodrigo play on-screen lovers in the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Fans started theorizing that they were also dating off-screen, but may have broken up in August 2020 when Olivia mentioned about a failed relationship.

Fast forward to November, Joshua and Sabrina Carpenter were uploading TikTok videos on their respective accounts, which made fans believe that they have also spent a lot of time together during quarantine.

"Driver's License" and "Skin" come before Joshua Bassett's song "Lie Lie Lie," which accused an ex about "lying through your teeth" and even "acting all innocent."

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Has a Mini Painful Incident on 2021 Presidential Inauguration Night

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles