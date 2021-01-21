Chrissy Teigen Suffered a Minor Incident During 2021 Presidential Inauguration Night

Chrissy Teigen and her husband witnessed one of America's historical moments front and center.

The model spent much of her day documenting her time at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration as Joe Biden becomes the new President of the United States.

Aside from her political commentary on her social media pages, some posts seemed too casual.

In one of her tweets, the mother-of-two revealed that she lost a tooth after eating Fruit Roll-Up.

Sharing a video with her tooth in one hand, she said that the tooth came off.

Chrissy Teigen also appeared to be topless in a hotel in Washington DC, as she turned the camera into selfie mode and said, "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up!"

But when a fan asked if the tooth was a "real tooth" or "a cap or a veneer," the 35-year-old TV personality wittily replied, "Cap. But I loved him like he was a real tooth."

This wasn't the first time Chrissy has had a dental mishap. In May 2019, the cookbook author shared videos from the dentist when she suffered another lost tooth, saying, "My tooth fell out. Now, I've got to get a new tooth."

Four years ago, when asked about one of her odd beauty regimens, Mrs. Legend revealed that she had undergone a dental procedure to obtain porcelain teeth.

She revealed that she "shaved away" her teeth, making them "into little pencil points for nice teeth." Chrissy revealed that since she's a notorious teeth grinder, all of her front teeth "became a couple of millimeters shorter."

Despite the minor incident, January 20, 2021, was a great and exciting day for the "Lip Sync Battle" host, as previously reported. John Legend performed for "Celebrating America" and gave his rendition of Nina Simone's hit single, "Feeling Good."

First Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen was excited to mention Joe Biden's official Twitter page @POTUS, given that she had been blocked by the former President, Donald Trump, on the social media platform.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

But she got even more excited upon learning that the @POTUS Twitter account was following 11 people at that time, and she managed to make the cut.

Chrissy Teigen's wish officially came true as she became the only celebrity as of writing, President Joe Biden is currently following on Twitter.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Other accounts Joe followed are government officials such as the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Dough Emhoff, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Engaged to be Married this Year?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles