Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Split: Casey Affleck Reveals True Feelings About Brother’s Ex Girlfriend

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up early this week.

They lived together during the coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020 and often pictured packing on the PDA.

Even though they only dated for about a year, the "Knives Out" actress indeed made a positive impression on her ex-boyfriend's younger brother, Casey Affleck.

Casey revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the pandemic is taking its toll on people's relationships.

But the 45-year-old believes that Ana de Armas wouldn't have any issue finding another man now that she and Ben Affleck are over.

He told the outlet, "I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person." "I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else."

The Oscar winner also mentioned that he will be there for his "Batman v. Superman" older brother but believes that Ben will not have any difficulties finding love.

"I think she's a catch in every way. and I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems either."

The actor also mentioned how he's hoping both Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck would find new partners, telling the outlet, "My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it. Because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

Casey Affleck also gushed about the "No Time to Die" actress' career professionally, saying that she will have a fantastic year ahead of her that she may not even have time to look for a new boyfriend.

"I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called 'Blonde,' which hasn't come out. And I would bet a lot that she's going to pick up every single award."

He added, "She's going to have a good year. I'm not too worried about her."

Meanwhile, Casey Affleck has also set the record straight after being pictured throwing the life-sized Ana de Armas cardboard cutout. Though the man in the picture was wearing a mask, the actor denied that it was him.

"A bunch of people sent that picture to me, and I was going to tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one, and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter, so that wasn't going to work. But it wasn't me."

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if there's a chance of reconciliation between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Casey answered, "No idea," but will "be sorry if it doesn't work out."

