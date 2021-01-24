Kourtney Kardashian may not be single these days, after all. The eldest Kar-Jenner sister spent her weekend relaxing by the pool at her mom's Palm Springs home, but she wasn't alone.

Eagle-eyed fans seemed to have noticed that she and former Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, posted the same snaps on Instagram at the same place and simultaneously.

E! News confirmed that they were indeed together at Kris Jenner's home at the time, but neither of them posted any pictures with each other.

However, a People magazine source confirmed that after being friends for years, Kourtney and her new boyfriend have been "dating for about a month or two" already.

The insider further revealed that "Travis has liked her for a while."

Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend?

Not only have they been living in the same area and hanging out, but their relationship has obviously changed as per their recent social media activities.

Barker has been spotted commented on many of the posts of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, with the Rockstar leaving a rose emoji under a picture of the mom-of-three posing for a mirror selfie.

When Kourtney modeled as she walked into a sea for a swim just before sunset, Travis once again commented a mermaid emoji on her Instagram post.

In a separate report by Just Jared, Kourtney's kids and Travis' kids have also been hanging out together.

Kourtney is a mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with her ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourteny Kardashian and Travis Barker Romance Rumors

Though neither one of them commented on these dating rumors, this wasn't the first time Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been romantically linked.

In 2019, the "I Miss You" hitmaker trashed romance rumors in the past, telling People magazine that the Poosh Lifestyle creator is "like a dear friend. That's it."

At the time, he revealed that he has a deep affection for Kourtney and the entire Kar-Jenner clan, but their relationship was strictly platonic.

Travis further said, "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

In 2015, he also spoke to Us Weekly about his friendship with Kourtney's older sister, Kim Kardashian.

He explained that while in Amsterdam, he was seeing Paris Hilton and met the KKW Beauty mogul who "was Paris' assistant" at the time.

Travis told the outlet, "She got all of Paris' belongings together wherever we traveled."

But the dad-of-two also mentioned how he gets instantly attracted to women who are brunette.

He spoke of Kim, "How could you not stare at Kim? Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!"

