The recently released "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer caught the attention of a lot of people, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

On Twitter, the 32-year-old NBA star retweeted the first trailer of the upcoming film from Elite Media Group's account.

He added a message, saying, "I can't see Godzilla losing this matchup..."

I can’t see Godzilla losing this matchup.... https://t.co/ylDfNdyMqk — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021

His followers, who seem to be not rooting for King Kong, left several comments on his post.

One fan joked that Godzilla never loses, as the lizard-like creature only needs to hit cryo-chamber once it feels something painful.

Kevin Durant then hit back and said, "He definitely needs to be load managed. He's been at it for a century."

Meanwhile, another fan noted that Godzilla has superpowers. The Twitter user then referred to King Kong as "a monkey" before suggesting that the battle should end with King Kong in the middle of blue fire.

"From the trailer, Godzilla was wreaking havoc In the water and on land. This looks like a landslide," Durant replied to another internet user who suggested using electric wires to kill the gigantic dinosaur-like creature.

In his latest tweet about the movie, he responded to one of his followers who brought up the theory about Mechagodzilla pretending to be Godzilla.

"I also heard that Godzilla is originally 984 ft tall and they had to make him 300 feet tall to make this an even matchup," Durant jested.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Release Date

Kevin Durant's comical comments came a few moments after Warner Bros. released the installment's official trailer.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis stated that the legends will collide in the film. It also introduces Jia, a young orphaned girl, who will be the key to communicate with King Kong.

Other "Godzilla vs. Kong" cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison and Demián Bichir.

It will be available simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max starting March 2021.

Previously, Warner Bros. set it for release in 2020 on May 29, May 22, March 13, November 20, then on May 21, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which only earned $385 million at the box office, also affected the company's decision on determining its final release.

