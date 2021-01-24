The "Godzilla vs. Kong" movie took another step to hype up its fans, this time releasing its first official trailer showing the war between Godzilla and King Kong.

On Sunday, Warner Bros. finally released the "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer after holding it for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The over-two minute video started with a clip of the world facing chaos after the two monsters start their head-to-head battle.

The full version of the previous six-second sneak peek is also seen--the part when Kong is on the top of a military ship, chained up, as they move him in the middle of the sea.

Nathan Lind (played by Alexander Skarsgard) then expressed how the world needs King Kong to "stop what's coming."

In order to communicate with the giant ape-like creature, people seek Jia's help. The young orphaned girl created a unique and strong connection with King Kong.

However, while they think of the ways to capture the deadly Godzilla, everyone finds themselves in the middle of chaos.

"They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe," the description stated. "The epic clash between the two titans-instigated by unseen forces-is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

There are battles in the jungle and between the city, and it ultimately showed that "Godzilla vs. Kong" will finally crown the best creature between the two.

Apart from Godzilla, Kong and Skarsgard, the film invited award-winning A-listers to be part of the "Godzilla vs. Kong" cast.

Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison and Demián Bichir will appear in the battle-filled epic film.

Meanwhile, the "Godzilla vs. Kong" release date is finally set in March 2021. It will be available simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max.

Fans of "Godzilla vs. Kong" Could Not Wait Anymore!

After waiting for a long time, fans of Legendary Entertainment's Monsterverse expressed their excitement toward the upcoming release, especially with the possible appearance of Mechagodzilla.

One fan said, "This is definitely Godzilla in the trailer, I think he's gone rogue Bc humanity wants to rid all titans from "his" world, and the fact that they're creating MechaGodzilla proves his motivation..."

"Godzilla is hurting people, and we don't know why the reason why he's hurting them is because he's pissed off that he has to fight his arch nemesis Mechagodzilla," another one added.

