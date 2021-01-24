Adele has once again sent her fans into a frenzy after thinking that she was finally dropping her newest album.

It has been six years since the release of her record "25," and fans thought her announcement was about a new album.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the release of her album "Adele 21."

Telling her 39.4 million followers, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker captioned the black and white picture with "Happy ten years old friend!"

"It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago," Adele added.

Universal Music Publishing Group also celebrated the momentous occasion, noting some of its achievements in the past 10 years.

In an "On this day" tweet, the entertainment giant said: Adele "graced the world with her iconic second studio album."

#OnThisDay 𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘰, @adele graced the world with her iconic second studio album 𝟚𝟙.



The album is the best-selling album of the 21st century in the UK & was ranked the 'Greatest Billboard 200 Album of All Time' 🌟



Drop your favorite track from '21' ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RmV84f6Coj — Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) January 24, 2021

Adele's New Album? False Alarm!

However, some comments on Adele's Instagram post revealed that some fans thought it was a new album announcement.

One person commented, "Not me thinking this was an album announcement."

On Twitter, one person couldn't help but feel disappointed, saying, "Not me partying for 2 minutes because of Adele's new Instagram post thinking she'll drop her new album.. only to realize she's just celebrating the ten year anniversary."

Fans questioned and pleaded that the "Skyfall" singer should release her album "already."

"When is Adele going to drop her new album?" one fan asked.

Another tweeted," We need a new album Adele!!!" along with two crying-face emojis.

Adele 2021 Album

During an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Adele confirmed that she won't be releasing a new album until "at least" 2021.

On October 28, 2020, the "Rolling In The Deep" singer shared a lengthy Instagram post after her appearance on the comedy show as guest host.

"I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out till next year," she said, seemingly suggesting that fans would have to wait until 2021 for some new Adele songs.

However, 2021 came sooner than expected because one of her friends, Alan Carr, revealed that her new record is on its way.

Opening up in an interview with Grazia UK, he claimed that he had already heard his friend's new songs.

"Oh my God, it's amazing - so amazing!," Carr exclaimed.

He also said to have told her, 'That voice is like an old friend,' because though there are other singers topping the charts who sound just like her, hearing Adele's actual voice will make people realize, "' Oh no, there's only one.'"

Fans have tentatively dubbed the album "32," following her three albums referencing her age. It's still unknown when the exact release date will be.

