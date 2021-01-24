Kanye West is not afraid of causing or being caught up in controversy. After all, he has been going up in flames the past couple of years with his successive rants.

From his first 2009 MTV Video Awards rant where he infamously humiliated Taylor Swift to his recent meltdown divulging details about his personal life on Twitter, the dad of four has never learned when to keep his mouth shut.

With that said, here are three of Kanye West's most epic rants, including the latest one involving Chance the Rapper.

Infamous TMZ Rant

In May 2018, Kanye West went to the TMZ newsroom arguing for minutes on end about so many things, including addiction, slavery and other semi-coherent things.

That year, the Grammy-winning artist admitted he became addicted to opioids after his liposuction surgery.

He also revealed how he was "drugged the f--- out" when he met with former President Donald Trump in December 2017 and almost crashed his car in 2002 when he was driving to work under the drug's influence.

In another rant at the newsroom, the 43-year-old rapper said "slavery is a choice."

Wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, he argued, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years, that sounds like a choice."

However, a Black TMZ worker named Van called him out and fired back, saying that the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker is displaying "absence of thought," further stating that there are "real-life consequences" behind what the artist just said.

Because of the entire slavery thing, Kanye West apologized to him, saying, "I'm sorry I hurt you, bro."

Presidential Campaign Rant

Kanye West announced that he would be running for the US president in July 2020.

He went on an emotional anti-abortion rant in his first-ever political rally, claiming that he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child, North.

He told his audience in South Carolina, "I almost killed my daughter. Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to."

The "Jesus Is King" rapper promised that if he became president, he would fight to keep abortion legal but would strongly discourage it by giving away $1 million for every child they would have.

"And then everybody would start having children, the greatest gift of life," Kim Kardashian's husband said.

After West's first rant, a few more now-deleted Twitter posts revealed how he thought about divorcing his wife and his problems with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her mom, the Grammys, and his Sony Universal contracts.

'Sit or Leave' Rant

Most recently, a leaked studio footage of Kanye West's documentary for the "Donda" album made its rounds on the internet. It showed the Yeezy creator yelling at Chance the Rapper.

The footage was said to have been recorded last summer when Kanye was at his Wyoming compound finishing his "Donda" album.

Dame Dash, who was reportedly the person who uploaded the footage, narrated in the short clip that Kanye West and Chance the Rapper "got into it."

Kanye was heard screaming at the "No Problem" rapper: "Sit you a-down, listen to the album, or leave!"

This all started when Kanye was trying to finish his album "and there are people around."

Dame further explained that Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye and give him some thoughts about the album.

"Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times."

In the end, both rappers worked it all out.

It's unknown how many songs Kanye West has prepared for "Donda," or if there's a possibility that it will be released soon.

