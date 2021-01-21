Kanye West Furious KUWTK Will Cover His and Kim Kardashian's Dirty Laundry

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly headed to divorce almost seven years after tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Italy.

But reports of the breakdown of their marriage is nothing new - it dominated the headlines throughout 2020.

And according to reports, the entire thing would even be played out on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

While the family plans to go out with a bang thanks to this binge-worthy and highly-anticipated final few episodes of the reality show, Kanye West is reportedly not happy that it would even make the final cut of the hit series.

An insider told Us Weekly that the 43-year-old is "less than thrilled" that Kim Kardashian will be discussing their marriage problems.

Early this week, Page Six reported that the upcoming series finale of KUWTK would feature scenes where the KKW Beauty mogul will be opening up about her marriage to the "Jesus Walks" rapper and what led to them deciding not to be together anymore.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a non-disclosure agreement because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

The issues in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage started in July after the Grammy-winning artist decided he wanted to run for president.

During his presidential campaign, Kanye claimed that he and his then-girlfriend considered aborting their first child, North, at the time.

Fast forward to a few more months later, the "All of the Lights" rapper had more to say about his wife and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, even going as far as attacking the matriarch, Kris Jenner.

In the past few months, the couple tried to save their marriage by going to marriage counseling, but they eventually stopped when they realized it wasn't working out.

The SKIMS creator was the first to have started meeting with divorce attorneys, and early last week, the Yeezy designer followed suit.

In another Page Six report, an insider revealed that their divorce is "imminent."

An insider told them, "They are keeping it low-key, but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are in settlement talks."

Additionally, in Los Angeles, Kim has been spotted numerous times without her wedding ring while her husband takes an extended vacation at his Wyoming ranch.

The source said, "Kim got Kanye to go up there so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out and divorce. She's done."

Without Kanye West and his issues, Kim Kardashian will finally have more time to focus on her kids, her empire, and becoming a lawyer, as she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

"Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot."

