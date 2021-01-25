Even Tom Brady's father and mother became victims of the dreaded COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people's lives. This time, the Brady patriarch opened up how the virus left them "sick as a dog."

On Monday, Tom Brady Sr. sat for an interview with ESPN Radio's #Greeny and revealed that he and his wife suffered from COVID-19 in 2020. According to Brady Sr., he was hospitalized for three weeks last year since the disease affected him badly.

Because of the hospitalization, the 76-year-old couple failed to watch the first two games of their son with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. He also noted that it was their first time in Tom's football career that they miss a game or two.

Per Brady Sr., whether it is a game in Michigan or New England, they always make sure to be present for their son.

"For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing -- much less missing the game," he recalled. "It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That's serious stuff."

While he stayed in the hospital for weeks, his wife, Galynn, took a rest at home under the care of their daughter, a nurse.

How Tom Brady Reacted To Parents' Diagnosis

Meanwhile, Brady Sr. also revealed how "stressed out" the NFL star was, as it occurred as he was preparing for the NFL season. He said that the six-time Super Bowl champion would FaceTime him every day while he was on his way to and from practice.

Although Tom dedicated himself to those practices, he reportedly could not stop worrying about them.

"Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror. We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good," Brady Sr. said.

Despite that, he expressed his gratitude that their son reached another milestone in his 19 years of playing.

His comments came after his son reached his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. Tom led the team to a 31-26 win against Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game.

The quarterback will officially enter his 10th Super Bowl in his career on February 7. His team will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.

