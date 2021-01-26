Why a 'Spy Kids' Reboot Is Absolutely a Great Idea

"Spy Kids" will return to offer more kid-centric scenes and multicultural stories that will surely keep all families company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the absence of live-action films for kids, news about the "Spy Kids" reboot started swirling around the internet.

According to Deadline, the home of the child-friendly action flick, Skydance Media and its original creator Robert Rodriguez are already in talks to recreate the classic family franchise.

Per the news outlet, Rodriguez will come back to write and direct the first new film after two decades.

Meanwhile, Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will be responsible for executive producing the film.

The company will also serve as the lead studio that will oversee the whole development and production.

The return of the original "Spy Kids" cast remains unknown, but the team promises to bring a new and improved movie for all.

While it will, indeed, face a number of hit competitors, a "Spy Kids" movie is actually a right move now.

"Spy Kids" Will Surely Be a Hit Film, Too

It is worth noting that the "Spy Kids" franchise received critical acclaim and massive success since its first release in 2001.

As of writing, the first film has a 93 percent Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" and "Spy Kids 3: Game Over" have 75 percent and 45 percent ratings, respectively.

Its last and latest film, "Spy Kids: All the Time In The World in 4D," only has a 22 percent Tomatometer score. The film saw the return of the original "Spy Kids" cast, including Carmen and Juni Cortez.

Despite the fourth film's poor reception, the series remained one of the most-looked-up-to series of all times.

It has the perfect timing to return now, especially since "We Can Be Heroes" saw a huge success after reintroducing Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Currently, "We Can Be Heroes" is conquering Netflix's most-watched list. so the upcoming movie may reach the milestone, as well.

Kids Need Spy Kids!

Creating the "Spy Kids" reboot will surely bring success to the company, especially since it can easily capture kids' attention during the pandemic.

The need to spend a higher budget for special effects is also low, saving the company from cashing out so much.

The health crisis prevented the film industry from producing more kids-friendly materials. For instance, the "Spy Kids" creator himself has been focusing on adult action films like "From Dusk Till Dawn" and "Desperado."

With that said, bringing "Spy Kids" to life will undoubtedly invite success.

