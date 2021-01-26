Less than 48 hours since the trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" was released, Warner Bros has reportedly pushed the film back for a week.

Though the delay is only five days, it is one of many in a long list of release date changes.

According to Variety, the delay comes after the studio decided to speed up the release date than expected from May 21, 2021 to March 26, 2021. Now, it has been pushed back a bit to March 31, 2021.

For what it's worth, the international release of the film, where HBO Max is not available, remains March 26.

The epic crossover fight will arrive in North American theaters and HBO Max on the same day as part of the release plan.

No word was released why the movie pushed it back by a week, but this could be connected to the December issue when Legendary Entertainment was reportedly taking legal action against Warner Bros.

Additionally, speculations are ramping up why the studio is pushing it back.

One reason could be that the March 26, 2021 release date would pit the movie against the release of "Justice League." After all, it would five years and one day since the release of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the fourth anniversary of the original "Justice League" trailer before Zack Snyder left the project.

But now, people will be able to watch the highly anticipated "Godzilla vs. Kong" movie in both US cinemas and online during the Easter holiday weekend.

It will be the first film since the 1962 movie "King Kong vs. Godzilla" that will feature two title monsters sharing one screen.

Their fight has already been teased during the after-credit moment of "Kong: Skull Island" and was even scattered throughout "Godzilla: King of Monsters." Though the latter movie didn't perform well at the box office, the anticipation for the sequel is high because it's one of the biggest trailer debuts for the studio.

Godzilla vs. Kong Cast

"Godzilla vs. Kong" movie is the fourth film in Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" franchise. A cast of A-list stars has been selected for the project, including Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall.

It is directed by 2016 "The Blair Witch Project" head Adam Wingard, with the script written by "Pirates of the Caribbean" writer Terry Rossio.

The upcoming film will pick up where "Godzilla: King of Monsters" left off.

In the "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer, which was released two days ago, fans saw an epic battle on a ship and a fight between King Kong and a kaiju named Warbat, which is assumed to be an ancestor of the current Kong.

In the voiceover narrated by Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), she said of Godzilla and Kong, "The myths are real. There was a war, and they're the last ones standing."

