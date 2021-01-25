Aside from the reported delays, "No Time To Die" is once again facing a frustrating problem.

According to The Sun, the movie will re-shoot important scenes because James Bond's technology is "out-of-date."

The updates will reportedly be made to the famous franchise in hopes to save some of the product placement deals from sponsors who are worried that their high-tech gadgets have already evolved, a year after the supposed "No Time to Die" release date.

A source told the outlet that some of the items are "kept tightly under wraps," but "everyone knows that James Bond always carries the latest kit with him."

They added that once the movie finally comes out, it would look like Daniel Craig and the rest of the "No Time to Die" cast would look like they're carrying old-fashion gadgets.

"That isn't the point of these deals," the source explained.

Now, some critical parts of the movie will be "carefully edited" and scrutinized entirely so that they wouldn't miss anything that looks outdated.

The Sun further said that the movie received several sponsored products, including devices from tech companies.

They also received mobile phones by Nokia, but the movie executives are looking at changing the scenes where the tech guru Q will be handing out the items to 007.

Aside from Nokia, another rumored product deals that are part of the movie include Adidas for footwear, Omega watches and even Bollinger champagne.

Because "No Time to Die" is a massive part of an even bigger franchise, it's only common practice to receive these money-spinning sponsorships to finance their expensive productions.

"No Time To Die" Release Date

One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2021 has once again been delayed.

"No Time to Die," featuring Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, was set to open on April 2, 2021. However, MGM announced recently that it would be pushing the action movie to October 8, 2021.

This is the third time the movie has been delayed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was initially set for an April 10, 2020 showing in North American theaters.

Changes in the James Bond film schedule is only proof of the impact of the pandemic in Hollywood.

Though the 25th film in the James Bond series is the first major film to be delayed because of COVID-19, it is far from the last.

Other films that have a delayed release include blockbusters such as "Black Widow," "Ghostbusters" After Life," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "F9."

Though there have been hybrid movies such as Disney Plus' "Soul" and Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984," where they released it both in theaters and streaming platforms, a former Bond girl revealed that wouldn't work for any of the James Bond films.

Valerie Leon insisted that "No Time to Die" shouldn't be streamed online after announcing further delays. She told Good Morning Britain that the cinemas would "die" without these major films.

The 77-year-old actress said, "I disagree totally that they should be streamed. The franchise is so special, so special. The anticipation of waiting for it to be released in the cinemas."

