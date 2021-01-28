Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter: 9 Things To Know About New IMG Model Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter has landed herself a lucrative modeling contract a week after turning heads at the Presidential inauguration.

The 21-year-old daughter of second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Ella Emhoff, became a newly booked-and-busy fashion phenomenon thanks to her Miu Miu outfit last week.

Now, The New York Times reported on Thursday that she has recently signed with modeling agency IMG.

President of IMG Models Ivan Bart said in a statement, "Ella communicates this moment in time. There are a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

He also claimed that what Kamala Harris' stepdaughter wore on Inauguration day "was in line with the person I met."

Ivan gushed that Ella has an authentic appeal, and her versatility is among her strong suits. However, he added that talks about signing her started early in the summer, long before the election season.

Since people will be seeing more of Kamala Harris' stepdaughter in the next few years, or more, here are some of the things people should know about her.

Fine Arts Student

Modeling isn't one of Ella Emhoff's first brushes in the fashion industry.

Currently, she is studying Fine Arts at New York City's School of Design in her senior year. She's working on textiles, particularly designing her knitwear pieces.

Knitted Goods Designer

The student is more focused on knitting and crocheting accessories and clothes.

Ella sells custom pieces on her website and even wears some of them on her social media. Some of the items she creates are bags, vests, bikini tops, hats and dresses.

She admitted to loving Tyler McGillivary and Kristin Mallison's works.

Experienced Model

Signing with IMG "pretty surprised" Ella because she's not in the big leagues. In the past, she has done some modeling work for brand endorsements.

Ella told the Times, "When I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline." She also admitted to feeling intimidated and scared going into a "hyper-focused" world on her and her body.

Good Influencer

Despite her insecurities, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is looking forward to using her amplified fame to good use. She wants to use her new role as the second daughter to introduce causes close to her heart.

A Full-Blown Creative

The fashion designer is also an artist who shares some of her paintings on Instagram.

In the past, Ella Emhoff showed off some paints of self-portraits.

Instagram User

Though she has a whopping 270,000 followers on Instagram, Ella doesn't have a Twitter account nor a TikTok page.

Tattoo Lover

Ella also has several small tattoos scattered on her torso and arms.

Some of the inks on her body include a vase with flowers, bacon and eggs, a birthday cake and a cow.

Aside from getting tattoos professionally, she also started tattooing on herself such as her dog's name and a flower.

Ella has also tattooed other people a salmon fish with a flower on its mouth. However, being a tattoo artist isn't something she would want to pursue professionally.

Favorite Shows

Ella admitted to just started watching "Naruto" because she's not the type to watch anime but her friend recommended it.

But aside from those, she enjoys "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men."

Goal-Digger

Ella doesn't just want to be known because of her stepmom. Ella wants to set up a shop for her works, while continuing to stay a one-woman show.

