Halsey just dropped a massive bomb on everyone this week.

On Wednesday, Halsey confirmed that she is expecting a child in her newly posted semi-nude Instagram photos.

Looking extremely glowing in a bohemian chic crochet knit bikini top, Halsey announced that she's pregnant with the caption "Surprise!" along with baby bottle, angel, and rainbow emojis.

The whole picture has a whole laid-back vibe as well

Halsey tagged her boyfriend, 37-year-old screenwriter Alev Aydin, in the pregnancy announcement.

Who Is Halsey's Boyfriend

Alev worked on Netflix's "Small Shots" and "Turbo and Joey" as a screenwriter and even executive produced "HipMen: Los Angeles."

According to People magazine, the "Colors" hitmaker and her Turkish Los Angeles Lakers fan boyfriend have reportedly been dating for several months.

They have just been low-key about their relationship, spending much time at the "Without Me" singer's house in the fall, but a source revealed to the outlet that Halsey "was obvious that she's happy."

The pair never confirmed their relationship until just now.

Halsey's Pregnancy

Two years ago, the singer-songwriter denied that she was pregnant after images of her looking thicker around her belly made rounds all over the internet.

She debunked the claims by tweeting, "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."

But over the years, the "Graveyard" hitmaker has been vocal about her reproductive health and fertility experiences.

In 2016, she confirmed she has a condition called endometriosis, known for impacting fertility. Additionally, Halsey also told Apple Music's Zane Lowe how some of her experiences inspired the song "More."

The 26-year-old admitted that she has been struggling with reproductive health and have thought of freezing her eggs and "different kinds of tragic experiences."

"For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do effortlessly," Halsey added.

Because of her doctor and some of the steps she needed to take to make her reproductive health better, Halsey admitted that she started looking forward to starting a family after thinking it wasn't even possible because of her illness.

Though the news of her pregnancy came only now, Halsey started teasing some clues regarding an upcoming announcement back in December.

However, it was revealed early this January that she would be dropping a new makeup line, which will be a nod to her scene queen days on Myspace.

She told Byrdie, "I'm just paying homage to the style of makeup and the makeup influences that I've always loved: very '90s-heavy, very Myspace scene queen, very emo revival."

