Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Returning To WWE? The Truth!

Years after Nikki Bella and Brie Bella announced their retirement from in-ring competitions, the twin dropped their plans for their WWE career.

On Friday, the Bella Twins hinted about their possible WWE return.

In a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Total Bellas" stars told Mario Lopez--who was covering Ellen DeGeneres' post--that they might come out of retirement.

According to Nikki, they began thinking about it again after the organization announced the three WrestleMania host cities.

"When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins," Nikki Bella went on, as quoted by People.

She went on to tease that they are coming back at some point.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brie revealed to Lopez that motherhood also affected her thoughts on getting back to fight again.

"I'll never forget when we came back after our match, and her three little girls were in what we call gorilla - which is the place before we go out into the ring," she said, recalling her showdown against Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam.

Brie recalled how she saw Stephanie's kids go to her and look at her like she was a superhero. For her part, she wants to see her kid look at her that way, as well.

Meanwhile, Nikki agreed to her twin sister's statement and added that their job also empowers every woman out there.

When Did Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Retired?

Nikki and Brie Bella's WWE career ended when they announced their retirement on the Season 4 finale of their E! series in 2019.

During that time, Nikki said that the European tour made her realize that it was time for her to walk away from her professional wrestling career.

She added that she does not feel good anymore, thinking that she is already too old for such travel.

Meanwhile, her twin sister also declared the same decision in another episode of "Total Bellas" in the same year.

Last year, they also revealed on "The Tonight Show" that their injuries caused them to step away from the ring.

Nikki told Jimmy Fallon that she had neck issues since she joined WWE. Unfortunately, after undergoing neck surgery, it was never the same for her again.

On top of that, she also found out that the metal around the disc on her neck caused inflammation. She also revealed that she has a cyst on her brain.

Despite that, the twins pledged to go back into the organization in the future to win the Tag Team titles again.

