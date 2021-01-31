Goldberg luckily scored a shot at the WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble. However, not everyone is pleased to hear that news.

For the past week, Goldberg garnered the spotlight for the wrong reason while preparing for his match against Drew McIntyre.

A WWE superstar candidly shared why the wrestler does not deserve a slot at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021

Speaking on WWE Backstage, Paige revealed that he is a fan of Goldberg. However, he does not think the wrestler deserves the shot.

"I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He's been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he's been doing so freaking well," the 28-year-old retired professional wrestler said.

She also noted that people like Goldberg wanted to have that opportunity. However, Paige expressed her belief that the fight between the four-time world champion and McIntyre is truly unnecessary.

Since the battle will still be pushed through, Paige openly commented that Goldberg should not be the one to win the title, at least.

Her comments resonated with WWE fans' comments after the former football player and The Undertaker dropped a damaging remark about wrestlers today.

What The Undertaker, Goldberg Said

Recently, both The Undertaker and Goldberg stirred criticisms after they called the current wrestlers "soft."

During his interview on Joe Rogan's podcast (via Comicbook), The Undertaker mocked the modern day wrestlers who look softer than the wrestlers of his generation.

He added that today's generation only focuses on playing video games while in the locker room. He also alleged that the current wrestlers make themselves busy with hard partying.

Meanwhile, Goldberg seconded and dropped more damaging comments.

On WWE's After The Bell podcast, Goldberg told Corey Graves that younger wrestlers should have thicker skin.

However, the two caught themselves in hot waters after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended the younger generation.

According to Reigns, The Undertaker is "really a good guy" and might have only misspoken about the young wrestlers.

However, he hit Goldberg harder and criticized him for his careless comments.

"You're always hearing 'a drop kick was a finish back in my time.' A dropkick is like the second move you see in a wrestling match nowadays. We're doing a lot more," he told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

Reigns also revealed that they need to do a little more in order to catch people's interest. In the end, he strongly noted that Goldberg's time is different from theirs and that they are smarter.

