Justin Timberlake turned 40 on Sunday, and he received a really touching message from his wife.

On Instagram, Jessica Biel posted a photo of her husband with a stack of pancakes and mixed berries on the side. She then wrote, "There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for and have more history with."

The series of Instagram pictures also featured shots of Timberlake kissing his wife, a golf selfie and a photo of them eating hotdogs during a sports event.

Biel added in her Instagram caption, "I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date."

Justin Timberlake, Wife Jessica Biel Now a Family of 4

The celebration of the couple came after they welcomed their second son Phineas in early January.

An insider told People magazine that the couple, who have been married since 2012, is adjusting to life as a family of four along with their 5-year-old son Silas.

"They are spending time together as a family in both Montana and Los Angeles. They seem happy," the source added.

Jimmy Fallon Greets Jessica Biel's Husband

The former NSYNC boy band member also received some birthday love from another special someone in his life: Jimmy Fallon.

The Late Night host shared a video of an old "Saturday Night Live" sketch where he and the "SexyBack" hitmaker imitated the Bee Gees.

He captioned the picture, "Everyone's talking' it up in honor of @justintimberlake's 40th birthday!!! Love you, brother."

Palmer Movie

It's also going to be an eventful year for Justin Timberlake, whose movie "Palmer" alongside Alisha Wainright was finally released on January 29.

The movie, as of writing, has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Justin plays a former high school football star who lands himself a prison sentence of about 12 years.

Justin Timberlake's Album

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show" to promote "Palmer," Jimmy Fallon prompted the pop star if he has a new album in the works.

Timberlake responded to him with a smile and said: "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."

Justin also revealed that he has been in and out of the recording studio working on some stuff and even reminded his friend he played him a couple of new songs.

The last time Timberlake released a full-length album was in 2018.

When asked who he would want to collaborate with in the future, the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker said he'd love to work with Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott or Kendrick Lamar one day.

He even joked about allowing Jimmy in one of the songs for a feature.

