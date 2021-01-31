Kate Bock received one of the biggest birthday gifts from boyfriend Kevin Love: a marriage proposal.

She shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, captioning her post: "This was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love."

"Heart bursting all day and night," Bock added.

The comment section was filled with congratulations and shock from Bock's friends and fans.

Even the Cleveland Cavaliers forward commented, "Love" along with a wedding ring emoji.

The same day, the Cavs star also took to his Instagram to share the good news: "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home. My fiancée. The Joy of My Life."

Though the NBA player has only played two games this 2020-21 season and hasn't even stepped on the court since December 27, he is certainly shoring up his personal life with a step forward.

Kate Bock's Modeling Career

Kate Bock, who has been Kevin Love's gilrfriend since 2016, is a well-known Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim model, among others.

Last year, after gracing the Sports Illustrated cover, Bock said that the opportunity is "the holy grail."

She also spoke highly of the magazine and how it has given models a voice by showing their personalities.

Kate Bock told 92.3 The Fan, "This issue is very coveted because they put in so many girls in this issue, we were all kind of dreaming and hoping for this one opportunity, so this is different than any other magazine cover."

Kevin Love's NBA Career

Kevin Love, who has a net worth of $50 million, had a rough past couple of years with the Cavs after only playing 80 games since 2018. Rumors started swirling he will be traded or bought out.

In 2016, he was part of the championship team alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but they have already left. Since then, he hasn't been having the best time with the Cavs.

Though he's hoping to get back on the court, it may seem impossible now that Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince are on the team. There's also a new addition of a couple of youngsters, including Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Some reports indicate that it's possible that he will be bought out or his contract with the team will not be renewed because of the newcomers.

