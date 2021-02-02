Despite being a hit series, "The Mandalorian" Season 2 actually has some noticeable flaws.

Compared to its 2019 season, "The Mandalorian" Season 2 offered more shocking events to its viewers.

After the current season came to an end, Screen Junkies' released its "The Mandalorian Season 2 Honest Trailer" and revealed its flaws in a hilarious way.

With the new video, it can be easily pointed out what went Wrong in the series.

Baby Yoda Is Not a Baby

"The Mandalorian" cast successfully put glory to the franchise. Unfortunately, it made a big reveal about Baby Yoda's real identity.

In Screen Junkies' six-minute review, it mentioned that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu and how he became a dark character in the new installment.

The character showed shocking and questionable behavior, including eating Frog Lady's babies and murdering their foes.

Grogu is actually a 50-year-old "infant" member from an unnamed alien species like Jedi Grand Master Yoda and Jedi Master Yaddle.

Critics Got Sick of Repetitive Scenes

The YouTube video also pointed out the one issue that stirred criticisms.

Since its Season 1, the Disney+ series only uses a few storytelling devices. This led the series to offer repetitive scenes in every episode.

Because of this, it has been called out for doing the same scenes over and over again and only applying small changes in an attempt to make it look unique.

"You know there's a reason we don't eat birthday cake every day [as] Disney keeps feeding us the same thing, and we will reject it," the Honest Trailer narrator said. "Unless it's Marvel or animated musicals or Pixar movies about giving up your dreams.

The Maps and Blueprints

In most scenes in the series, the characters relied so much on computer maps.

The funniest part was when they opted to overuse the "dumb" Stormtrooper trope trying to make action scenes. However, they ultimately failed in defeating the show's heroes.

In addition, Razor Crest's landing on Trask looked like an old "Star Wars" film. On the primary monitor of Din Djarin's ship, a circular map with a hexagonal target marking suddenly appeared.

The hexagon looked exactly like a Death star--another resemblance to the 1970s style of the original trilogy.

