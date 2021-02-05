SAG Awards 2021 Prediction: Why 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Should Win Best Ensemble

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" conquered the SAG Awards 2021 nominations list, and it deserves to top even the Best Ensemble category.

On Thursday, the SAG Awards 2021 nominees have been named virtually by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs.

A randomly selected nominations panel decided the list of nominees. The 2,500 members of the board came from the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Union.

Meanwhile, the final winners will be hailed through the votes of 121,000 members of SAG-AFTRA on April 4, 2021.

Among the nominees, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" raked several acknowledgments, leading the list with three nods, including a spot on the Best Ensemble category.

Watching the flick itself can already show the viewers why it deserves to win the category. However, this SAG Awards 2021 prediction will further explain why it should be the winner.

Why "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Deserves To Win Best Ensemble

The film is set to face other nominees, including "Da 5 Bloods," "Minari," "One Night in Miami," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

While all nominees are deserving masterpieces, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" actually outshined them all.

The Netflix hit-series--compared to other nominees--perfectly portrayed the life of a particular personality.

Director George C. Wolfe gave justice to the story, which the play of the same name by August Wilson also told.

It is worth noting that the story centers on the life story of the award-winning "Mother of the Blues" Ma Rainey, and doing such a thing these days require a lot of courage.

While Wolfe and his team took the risk, they received positive responses in return for respectfully telling the life of the late singer and how her unique vocal abilities put her under the spotlight.

Although the story happened decades ago, the film made people remember Ma Rainey's "moaning" style of singing by allowing the lead star (Viola Davis) to reenact it flawlessly.

It also gave honor to Black Americans by celebrating the lives of the three real-life artists and legends, proving that fame is never a racist.

In addition, the film highlighted its cast's potential. The fact that Chadwick Boseman worked with Viola Davis as he suffered from cancer truly made the adaptation more heartwarming.

Although it focused on music, the actions and movement in the film eventually let the viewers learn how physical aspects speak louder than words.

At the end of the day, SAG Awards should hail the movie that has timeless winning performances--and it's definitely "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles