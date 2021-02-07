Aaron Rodgers recently dropped a bomb about his current relationship status, and his fans may hear wedding bells soon.

A few days after rumors about Rodgers and Woodley's relationship circulated, the NFL player admitted that he is already engaged.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hit another milestone in his career. Rodgers successfully scored the Most Valuable Player award and formally accepted it during the NFL Honors broadcast.

It marked the third time he successfully received the recognition.

To his fans surprise, he casually revealed that he already got engaged--although he did not name the lucky woman.

"180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," he said.

As he got his chance to acknowledge the people who helped and supported him over the past year during his virtual acceptance speech, he thanked his "fiancee" as well.

Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Fiancee?

It was not long ago since the first dating rumor about Rodgers and the "Divergent" actress began to emerge.

In July 2020, the first report about them dating surfaced online. However, it actually did not create much noise until this February.

Currently, several news outlets have claimed that Rodgers and Woodley are indeed dating.

Sources told People that the athlete is "very happy" with the actress.

"They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work," another source told Us Weekly.

Because of these statements and Rodgers' recent admission, internet users started theorizing that Woodley might be his fiancee, and that they might get marry soon.

But as of writing, neither Aaron Rodgers nor Shailene Woodley has spoken about it yet.

Before the dating rumors, the QB first shared a relationship with Danica Patrick. The NASCAR racer confirmed that she was dating Rodgers back in January 2018.

Patrick dated her fellow NASCAR driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while the NFL star was in a relationship with Olivia Munn. Patrick and Rodgers broke up with their previous partners in November 2017 and April 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, Woodley once dated New Zealand rugby player Ben Volavola. However, things eventually fell apart, causing them to break up after a few years of dating.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles