The CW is set to expand its live-action catalog again with the arrival of the "Powerpuff Girls" series.

People's childhood superheroes will return in a new live-action series under The CW, Variety reported.

Per the news outlet, the "Powerpuff Girls" live-action made it to the 2021-22 season of orders. Rumors about the series being in development began to circulate as early as August 2020.

Currently, the "Powerpuff Girls" release date remains unknown.

The actors and actresses who will complete the "Powerpuff Girls" cast as the superheroes and villains--like Mojo Jojo--are also yet to be determined.

However, the people who will work behind the camera already met their team.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be the writers and executive producers of the live-action.

Meanwhile, Überproducer Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden joined the executive producers' group.

Despite little details about the upcoming series, there are many reasons why people should be excited about it!

"Powerpuff Girls" a Fan-Favorite

The original "Powerpuff Girls" debuted in 1998. Since then, it was never out of the fan-favorite list.

From its debut until 2005, the animated series brought 78 episodes that truly caught people's attention. Craig McCracken originally made it for Cartoon Network and told the tale of three young crimefighters namely Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

The three superheroes were created after Professor Utonium combined "sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X."

It first received a movie adaptation in 2002 before a reboot arrived on Cartoon Network in 2016.

As the "Powerpuff Girls" cartoon series already received critical acclaims, it is expected that the live-action will show more stories about them--the dramatic part, maybe.

Possible Twists

The CW is known for its twists and turns, especially whenever they make live-action series.

For years, the company brought drama and insane plot twists to its masterpieces. Although most of them hurt the TV shows, The CW might make it up with its viewers by creating more concrete ideas for "Powerpuff Girls."

The three now-adult superheroes might undergo more problems this time, or maybe they would meet someone who could remove the Chemical X out of their bodies.

The plot twist--if there is--will only be known once the network finally releases the series.

Interesting Plotline

The only plot twist that has been confirmed as of now is its new and improved plotline.

According to Variety, the upcoming "Powerpuff Girls" installment will tell the story of the three girls who are already twenty-something-year-olds.

The "Powerpuff Girls" live-action will show how much resentful they are for losing their childhood years and focusing on fighting and resolving crimes.

