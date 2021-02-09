In the middle of Kim Kardashian's bikini pictures and her beauty empire's ads, she posted an image of a beautiful painting on her Instagram Story that was signed by North West.

She captioned it with, "My little artist North."

The 7-year-old reportedly painted the Bob Ross-esque landscape, which many found hard to believe. However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star blasted the haters who doubted her daughter's artwork.

She took to her Instagram to address the conspiracy theories.

The 40-year-old mom started in all caps, "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!"

Kim then explained that North and her best friend were taking "a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

The proud mom, who said that her daughter worked incredibly hard on her painting and just wanted to share it with everyone, revealed that it took several weeks to be finished.

She also slammed news articles "breaking down" some info and details whether North West painted the landscape.

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!" the KUWTK star added.

The SKIMS creator concluded by telling people to stop embarrassing themselves with negativity and "allow every child to be GREAT."

Kim, who has three more children she shares with Kanye West, also shared some artworks the rapper made when he was younger.

She also posted North's friend Ryan's similar painting from their class together.

North West Backlash

Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North West--who will turn 8 in June--made many people doubt that she's responsible for the professional-looking artwork.

One Twitter user said, "I will bet anything (even my life) that this painting was not done by North West."

Another said that if the child did paint it at such a young age, she should have her TV show.

Some Twitter users then posted their artworks at the same age and compared them side by side to North's painting.

But others declared that the artwork was within the skill range of someone at the eldest Kardashian-West child.

Is It Really North West's Painting?

A TikTok user named Camryn Frederickson came forward and claimed that her mom is North West's teacher. She said that Kim Kardashian's daughter started classes at her mom's studio in Westlake Village just two weeks ago.

"She's been an art teacher for 30 years, and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they're starting out."

i think she did actually! pic.twitter.com/lvoypDNmko — madison brown (@madisonlnae) February 9, 2021

