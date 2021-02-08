Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have reportedly broken up after less than a year of dating.

An insider revealed to E! News that the "Pretty Little Liars" star and the musician have decided to go their separate ways. The 31-year-old actress even unfollowed the "No Limit" hitmaker on Instagram last week.

Another insider revealed how the former PDA-packed couple had been fighting a lot in the past that later led to their breakup. The said source also shared how the blonde beauty felt like he was "acting around her."

Benson also reportedly felt that G-Eazy had not been fully committed to her.

"The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over," the insider told E! News.

Infidelity Issues

Rumors of infidelity plagued G-Eazy's previous relationships.

In October 2018, he and his ex-girlfriend Halsey broke up because he was reportedly "flirting with several girls in public."

Now, according to the E! News insider, Benson knows that her beau has "always been a ladies' man." However, she started having doubts once they became serious.

Additionally, the source claimed that the "Spring Breakers" actress couldn't stand him "talking about other women."

Getting Serious

News of their breakup may come as a surprise to fans because just last month, another source told Us Weekly that the pair were in a great place in their relationship.

The source told the outlet: "Friends of her thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them."

In October 2020, things between the two were said to be getting serious.

A tipster told E! News at the time, "Their relationship works because they balance each other out and love to have fun."

"G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded."

Ashley Benson's Boyfriend

Before being first linked in May 2020, when they were photographed holding hands, Ashley Benson had just broken up with her model girlfriend Cara Delevingne after two years of dating.

Since then, the Hollywood actress and her musician boyfriend have been gushing about one another on social media and interviews.

The "Down" singer previously told Entertainment Tonight how his girlfriend is an "exceptionally talented person in many different spaces."

"She's a special one," G-Eazy added.

While celebrating the "Pixels" star's 31st birthday in December 2020, the rapper dropped the L-bomb on his Instagram tribute.

He captioned six pictures of Ashley with, "Happy birthday, beautiful. I love you to the moon and back."

