Tom Brady is having the time of his life.

After winning the Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs, it's only fitting to have a great time after months of strict workout, practice games and more. But because of COVID-19 and its safety protocols on social distancing, throwing a party and doing a parade while social distancing are best to do on boats.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did just that and floated around the Hillsborough River to celebrate their win.

But if you reach championship heights just like the former New England Patriots quarterback, which happens very frequently for Brady, he continues to be all excited and fun as he shows off his trophy.

Tom Brady's Toucdown Trophy Pass

During the celebration though, Brady made one of the boldest passes of his entire career--and it's an impressive one.

The 43-year-old tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his $2 million yacht to someone on another boat.

In a video captured by Bleacher Report, it didn't seem like the decorated athlete couldn't do it. It was an underhand toss, and he appeared to have cautiously prepared for the throw by even gauging the trajectory and the weight.

Brady's yacht and the other boat were moving at the same time and appeared to have a 10 to 15 feet distance between them.

What can also be noticed on videos was that he also got a police escort while he was on his yacht, keeping his vessel safe during the entire celebration--which was held in place of a traditional parade.

Drunk Brady!

After all the fun and partying, Tom Brady was so drunk that he needed assistance as he walked after. Speaking to reporters on his way out, he told them how he enjoyed the "amazing" celebration.

Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade...and it’s caught.



Brady’s daughter: “DAD NOOOOO” pic.twitter.com/eozkmkNbew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2021

Gisele Bundchen's husband even asked, "Is anyone working today? No way."

He also responded to a tweet filled with misspelled words, further indicating he was intoxicated.

"NOting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila."

Tom Brady's Records

Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award during Sunday's game. He had 21 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished with a quarterback rating of 125.8.

Brady's celebratory yacht party was for his seventh Super Bowl victory out of the 10 appearances in the highly anticipated sporting event.

He also has already completed his 21st NFL season, though he announced that he would not be retiring anytime soon despite his age.

