Hollywood has been home to thousands of actresses, and this year's SAG Awards picked the five best ones for its Best Actress nomination. Viola Davis secured a spot in the Best Actress category for her lead role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The musical film hailed her as the perfect star to play the role of the trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey.

To claim the glory in the SAG Awards 2021, she needs to beat the four other nominees on the list: Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Less than two months before the presentation of awards, we collated all the reasons why the 55-year-old star deserves to win the Best Actress category.

How Viola Davis Is Different From Other SAG Awards Nominees

Viola Davis ultimately got all the spotlight by herself, thanks to the opportunity "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" gave her.

It is worth noting that, among other nominees, Davis' film is the only one that offers a different vibe. Aside from being a drama, the hit movie also gives its viewers a time to jive with its musical-based scenes.

With the voice of the "How to Get Away With Murder" actress, the different elements throughout the run time were so harmonized.

Her character definitely showed a smooth-sailing journey, which viewers could always join in. Although the scenes were slow-building compared to other films, its slowness gave Davis a chance to show powerful life skills.

But not everything is loose, though, as she launched that brutal gut-punch in the film's climax.

Combining her acting and musical skills on one screen showed the other side of her that no one has ever seen before.

Her role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" does not only communicate through the songs and hymns. Most of the time, Davis' glare and glossier screen appearances proved how people of color can shine the brightest sometimes, too.

Davis' perfect representation of Ma Rainey's sweat and tears as she tried to become one of the greatest performers is also something everyone should note.

In the end, all of her--her voice, acting, emotions--embodied the late singer's hard work to become the best among the rest.

After keeping her viewers in a lull, Viola Davis was indeed able to make jaws drop with her secret hit--the perfect weapon of the best actress.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles