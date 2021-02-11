Is Dr. Dre moving on from his estranged wife and blowing off some steam from their divorce showdown?

After suffering a brain aneurysm, the hip-hop icon was spotted with a mystery woman on a dinner date in Hollywood last Wednesday, according to Page Six.

"The Defiant Ones" star wore an all-black ensemble, while the mystery woman wore a houndstooth-printed coordinate and a lace bra instead of a shirt.

Later on, The Shade Room identified that the "mystery woman" is Apryl Jones, a singer-songwriter and one of the original cast members of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

Dr. Dre and his rumored girlfriend were also photographed leaving the restaurant together.

It is unclear if they are dating or not.

Dr. Dre's Divorce and Brain Aneurysm

It's only February but it has already been a tumultuous year for the Beats Electronics founder.

Dr. Dre was hospitalized in January for a brain aneurysm. He was leased a few days later and even posted a since-deleted picture of being back in the studio.

While he was hospitalized, the music mogul agreed to pay his soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Young, $2 million in temporary spousal support amid their bitter $800 million divorce battle.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage. The pair share two kids together, Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.

Apart from the one-time payment of temporary spousal support, Dr. Dre has also been giving his estranged wife $293,306 every month since their split.

The mogul also reportedly agreed to "maintain the financial status quo" of his former wife's expenses consistent with her spending before their separation.

This included paying for her expenses relating to her Malibu home and in the Palisades.

Dr. Dre has also agreed to pay for her attorney fees, amounting to $500,000.

However, the former power couple has yet to hash out the terms of their divorce to establish working agreements relating to spousal support and prenuptial agreement.

Young said that they previously signed a prenuptial agreement, but the "No Diggity" performer tore it during the latter part of their marriage.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Young wants the court to examine the cash flow of the three reported mistresses of the rapper, whom he allegedly dated during their marriage, via depositions.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Young claims that the attorney representing the mistresses has been stalling in setting a date for their depositions.

All she wanted to know is how much the 55-year-old was contributing to their lifestyles.

Meanwhile, Young's lawyer said that it's essential to know this because it will be impacting the agreements of their divorce.

Dr. Dre has an estimated net worth of $800 million in 2019, according to Forbes.

