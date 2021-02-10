Lynda Carter paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Robert A. Altman, a week after he passed away.

Carter took to Instagram to post a black-and-white picture of them on a picnic blanket as she mourned her loss. It's also the first time that she broke her silence about the passing of her husband.

"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away," she started her post. The "Wonder Woman" actress then called the businessman "the love of my life, and he will always be."

She also spoke of their 37 years of marriage and called it "an extraordinary gift."

"We shared the same passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime," Carter furthered. "We protected each other and were each other's champions always."

The Hollywood star also mentioned how she and Altman were very thankful for their children, Jessica, 30, and James, 33, because they are the "lights of my life" and were her husband's greatest joy.

"I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them," she added.

Lynda, who married Robert in 1984, also thanked the fans who shared their condolences: "We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world."

Ending her Instagram post, Carter also wrote a short note addressed to her husband, saying, "Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."

"I will love you always and forever."

Robert A. Altman's Death

On February 4, 2021, Bethesda, the company he co-founded and served as CEO for, announced Altman's death on Twitter.

The company remembered him as a "true visionary, friend and believer in the spirit of people." It also added how he was an "extraordinary leader" but "an even better human being."

However, Robert A. Altman's cause of death has not been revealed.

Works of Robert A. Altman

In the early 70s, Robert A. Altman worked as a Washington Lawyer for Clifford and Warnke before establishing his own firm.

He was heavily involved in banking, even helping build the First American Bankshares in the 80s and 90s as its president.

But In 1999, he and Christopher Weaver started ZeniMax Media, founded as a parent company for Bethesda Softworks.

Christopher left after disagreeing with him, but Robert continued to run it for many years.

He expanded his business by acquiring developers such as Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Studios, Machine Games, id Software, and Arkane Studios throughout the years.

He also expanded its online offering through ZeniMax Online Studios and Roundhouse Studios.

Microsoft later acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. It helped provide the resources and opportunities to bring their games to a broader audience through Game Pass.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles