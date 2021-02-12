Netflix will surely be busy this Valentine's Day as it keeps its subscribers' company.

Romantic movies are the trend, especially during this time of the year. Whether you are single or not, you are entitled to binge-watch anything on the streaming giant.

Throughout the year, Netflix has been offering a mix of films for everyone to enjoy based on their tastes. However, the company undoubtedly made sure that their romance catalog has a number of flicks that are ready to watch.

With that said, as Valentine's Day nears, here are five romantic films available on Netflix that everyone can watch with their special partners (or alone).

Adrift

Starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Clafin, the 2018 romance and adventure film is based on Tami Oldham Ashcraft's 2002 book "Red Sky at Mourning."

It tells the true tale of a couple who were once adrift in the Pacific Ocean after the Hurricane Raymond in 1983. Woodley and Clafin's characters show how the real-life couple tried hard to find their way to Hawaii with a damaged boat.

Holding the Man

The 2015 LGBTQ film won the hearts of 95 percent of Google users. This time, it will surely win your heart, too.

Author Timothy Conigrave wrote the memoir in 1995, revealing his heartwarming love story to the public.

"Holding the Man" is about Tim and John, who found love while staying at their all-boys high school. As they try to score the public's approval, they see themselves in the middle of discrimination, jealousy and temptations.

This film also gives hope not only to the LGBTQ community alone but also to those individuals who are HIV positive.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

For the fans of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" trilogy, Netflix and Jenny Han offered this third and final installment to everyone this Valentine's Day.

On Friday, it officially arrived on the streaming giant--just the right time for the special occasion.

This time, Lana Condor (Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavitsky) face the rock-bottom of their blooming relationship. Upon returning from a family trip to Korea, Lara Jean plans her college life after a rollercoaster senior high school years.

However, this time, she has to move on--with or without Noah.

The Notebook

Each year's Valentine's Day watchlist wouldn't be complete with Nicholas Sparks' "The Notebook."

The all-time favorite classic film surely never gets old, so much so that it can be considered the benchmark for every romantic movie.

The 2004 tear-jerker is about the story of a rich girl who falls in love with a poor guy in a pre-World War II America. After Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams excite people's hearts, they always wreck it with a tragic twist in the end.

La La Land

The Academy Awards nominee highlighted Ryan Gosling's brilliance with Emma Stone in the romantic musical film.

The plot follows Mia and Sebastian's relationship as they try to take a spotlight in Los Angeles. The wannabe actress and jazz musician have to choose what they should sacrifice in life--whether their careers or their relationship.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles