Justin Timberlake became the top trending artist this week immediately after apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

A week after the release of The New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears," Timberlake posted a lengthy statement to address his past behavior.

On Instagram, he revealed that he had received messages and comments about how he approached Spears in the past.

To respond to all of the queries, the "SexyBack" hitmaker chose to apologize and voice out what he feels through the statement

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he said.

Timberlake specifically apologized to Spears and Jackson for failing them despite his care and respect toward the two individuals.

In the end, he admitted that he suddenly felt the need to respond to everyone's questioning. Since he believes everyone involved deserves better, he made sure to take part in the conversation.

What Did Justin Timberlake Do to Spears and Jackson?

"Framing Britney Spears" highlighted the pop singer's career and the mental health challenges she faced.

The new shocking documentary also tackled how Brit suffered from the damaging treatment of the media and the conservatorship being controlled by her father, Jamie.

Timberlake, who once made Spears suffer, also received backlash following the release of the documentary.

It is worth noting that Jessica Biel's husband once dated the "Toxic" hitmaker before breaking up in 2002. There have been rumors that Spears cheated on him, and Timberlake revealed her unfaithfulness in his 2002 single "Cry Me a River."

In one of the documentary's scenes, Timberlake was asked whether he slept with Spears, to which he responded that he did "it."

This truly hurt Spears, as she once declared she wants to remain a virgin until marriage.

Meanwhile, Timberlake's apology to Jackson was rooted from what happened during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004.

After the duo's performance, Timberlake tore off part of Jackson's clothing, exposing her breast for approximately half a second.

The incident eventually became known as Nipplegate, which led to widespread backlash for alleged indecency.

The CBS broadcast immediately cut it to a wide shot of the stage and an aerial view of the venue to avoid showing Jackson's bare breast even more.

The "wardrobe malfunction" has been an issue for years, but only until this time did Timberlake make a public apology to her.

