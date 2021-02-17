Tim Burton and his flick "The Addams Family" scored a deal with Netflix. With that said, the streaming giant also needs to include Johnny Depp in the project.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Netflix finally ordered a straight-to-series order for "Wednesday"--a live-action spinoff of Burton's "The Addams Family." The company won the bidding war between streamers.

The well-renowned director will work with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar to complete the series.

Per the news outlet, the series will focus on Wednesday Addams' life as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Although "The Addams Family" live action reached its first step toward early development, no stars have been connected to it yet--except for Johnny Depp.

Should Netflix Cast Johnny Depp in "Wednesday Addams" TV Show?

Johnny Depp's schedule is free right now, but it is not the only reason why Netflix should get him as one of the cast members.

Even before the company scored the film, there have been rumors that Depp would play the role of Gomez. For instance, We Got This Covered received a tip from sources close to Netflix.

While this should be taken with a grain of salt, the idea is doable due to many good reasons.

To recall, Burton and Depp have worked together for decades that one name seemingly could not appear without the other.

The success of the eccentric duo's collaboration is one of the best reasons why Netflix should include Depp in its cast.

Initially, they worked in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands." It marked the second leading role Depp ever landed on in his career.

In the next 12 years, they continued appearing together for seven more feature films, including "Alice in Wonderland," "Sweeney Todd," "Sleepy Hollow," "Dark Shadows," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "The Corpse Bride," and "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

It is worth noting that most of these flicks reached the billion-dollar mark.

With that said, the inclusion of Johnny Depp for "The Addams Family" live-action would truly be a success.

The unmatched support that the actor keeps getting despite his legal battle against tabloids and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is enough proof that he could be the winning chess piece Netflix could ever have.

In addition, Depp lost his "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" roles, which he does not deserve in the first place. Through the possible reunification of Depp and Burton after eight years, his glory could be brought back to him.

