ASC Awards 2021: FULL List of Nominees -- Revealed

The American Society of Cinematographers finally introduced the list of nominees for this year's event.

On Wednesday, the award-giving body served the titles which successfully made it to the 35th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards.

The society chose the best features, films, documentaries, and TV cinematographies that made noise over the past 14 months.

Deadline also confirmed that Erik Messerschmidt (Mank), Joshua James Richards (Nomadland), and Phedon Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7) made it to the cut of Feature Film category.

The three will go against the Russo Brothers (Cherry) and Dariusz Wolski (News of the World).

Meanwhile, the TV category will see the clash of "Project Blue Book," "The Crown," and "The Mandalorian."

The other categories, on the other hand, go as follows:

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series - Non-Commercial

David Franco - Perry Mason, "Chapter 2"

Ken Glassing - Lucifer, "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken"

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC - The Crown, "Fairytale"

David Greene, ASC, CSC - Impulse, "The Moroi"

M. David Mullen, ASC - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy or Cabbage"

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC - The Crown, "Imbroglio"

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series - Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC - Better Call Saul, "Bagman"

Carlos Catalán - Killing Eve, "Meetings Have Biscuits"

François Dagenais, CSC - Project Blue Book, "Area 51"

Jon Joffin, ASC - Motherland: Fort Salem, "Up is Down"

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC - Project Blue Book, "Operation Mainbrace"

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky - Insecure, "Lowkey Lost"

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS - The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"

Baz Idoine - The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

Matthew Jensen, ASC - The Mandalorian, "Chapter 15: The Believer"

Jas Shelton - Homecoming, "Giant"

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC - The Plot Against America, "Part 6"

Anette Haellmigk - The Great, "The Great"

Pete Konczal - Fargo, "The Birthplace of Civilization"

Steven Meizler - The Queen's Gambit, "End Game"

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC - Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw - The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen - Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi - Notturno

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC - Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC - Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC - News of the World

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi, Swallow

Aurélien Marra, Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov, Dear Comrades!

After the recent release, the winners will be finally announced on April 18 through a virtual ceremony from the ASC Clubhouse, Hollywood. The final ballots will determine the winners until the polls close on April 13.

