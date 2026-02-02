Prince William is reportedly embroiled in a renewed and deeply personal rift with Meghan Markle amid plans for a proposed Netflix documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana. The project, said to be led by Prince Harry as part of the Sussexes' multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming platform, is expected to mark the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.

Sources told RadarOnline that the future king views the idea of revisiting Diana's life for a commercial production as "tasteless" and "profoundly upsetting," particularly because Markle is said to have a central role behind the scenes.

William and Harry's relationship has been strained for years following Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, relocate to California, and publicly criticize the monarchy through interviews and Harry's memoir.

According to people familiar with the situation, Harry believes the project is his right as Diana's son. One insider described his position by saying: "Harry is completely resolute about commemorating his mother and believes, very firmly, that telling her story is something he's entitled to do as her son. From his perspective, this isn't a project that requires sign-off from his brother, and he resents the idea that anyone should police how he remembers Diana."

The same source said William's anger is fueled by Markle's involvement. The insider added: "What has truly infuriated William, though, is the extent of Meghan's involvement. He sees her presence as crossing a deeply personal line and feels that allowing her to shape or profit from Diana's legacy amounts to a profound betrayal of his mother's memory."

As outlined by RadarOnline, the proposed documentary is expected to examine Diana's life, her treatment by the media and the monarchy, and the lasting impact of her death on her sons. While details remain closely guarded, sources describe the tone as intimate and uncompromising.

Another insider explained Harry's broader motivation. According to that source: "Harry has long felt that the narrative around his mother has been distorted and poorly handled over the years. He genuinely believes that, when Diana needed protection and understanding most, the institution let her down."

That belief, sources said, puts him directly at odds with William, who reportedly fears Diana's memory is being exploited.

One insider summarized William's view by saying: "From William's point of view, this goes beyond anything that's happened before. He sees it as a fundamental boundary being breached and finds the whole idea profoundly distasteful. In his mind, turning Diana's life into a commercial project is deeply disrespectful, and he is adamant that she would never have wanted her story repurposed for profit – particularly by a streaming platform like Netflix."

The involvement of Netflix is said to be especially provocative for William, given his reported dislike of The Crown. Despite their current estrangement, the brothers have previously united to honor Diana, including joint appearances in 2017 and the unveiling of her statue in 2021.

