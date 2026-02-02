After actor Anthony Anderson publicly confirmed his relationship with television host Rocsi Diaz, people on the internet started talking about his personal life again. This led to more questions about when the two first met and whether their romance started while he was still married.

The actor, who has won an Emmy, recently came out after his long divorce from Alvina Stewart, his wife of more than 20 years. Anderson said the relationship was a natural progression between two long-time friends, but comments he made in a recent interview set off a lot of speculation on social media.

Anderson said on "IRL with Angie Martinez" on January 29 that the relationship started by chance. He said, "People like how long has this been going on?" when he talked about how the romance came together. It was something that just happened. Atlanta Black Star says, "It was something that just happened. We just happened to be in the same place at the same time, at the right time...in life,."

Fans became more interested in Anderson and Diaz after they were spotted together at Netflix's afterparty during Golden Globes weekend in January. They were seen holding hands. When paparazzi asked them about it, they downplayed it, saying, ""Friends are always friends," according to TMZ. Atlanta Black Star said that the sighting came after Anderson had lost weight and made changes to his lifestyle to better manage his Type II diabetes.

Per People, Anderson later said he was "no longer a bachelor" at the premiere of Netflix's "Star Search" revival. The confirmation came almost two years after he divorced Stewart, whom he married in 1999 and had two children with. After getting back together, their marriage officially ended in 2023.

After Anderson said when he first met Diaz, people had questions. He said, "I met Rocsi with Kevin Liles before she started '106 & Park.' We've become friends over almost 20 years. Played spades games, have the same friend group, and all that." According to Atlanta Black Star, fans quickly started making timelines based on that statement.

When people saw clips of the interview online, they mostly talked about whether Diaz had been close to Anderson during his marriage. Someone said, "So she was around his wife and waited her turn." Another added, "Friends def be waiting in line for a turn."

A third person wrote, "My man's said 'I cleared the way for it to happen.' So basically he divorced his wife and got with the 'best friend' that his wife has been accusing him of cheating with the entire time."

Anderson talked about how he felt after his divorce in the same interview, thinking about how he had grown as a person. He said, "At one point not too long ago, I sat back and thought about the relationship that I would like to have at this point in my life... And this is where I am right now. It's a beautiful thing."

Even though it was confirmed, Atlanta Black Star said that online conversations have focused less on the romance itself and more on the questions that haven't been answered about when friendship turned into something more.

